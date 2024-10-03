Dentgroup LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.74 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

