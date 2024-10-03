Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $218.84 million and approximately $80,030.42 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19441857 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $142,059.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.