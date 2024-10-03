ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $830.88. 430,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $850.65 and its 200-day moving average is $930.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ASML by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

