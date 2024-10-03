StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Tops $2,412.82 on Top Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $97.79 million and $4.02 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,412.82 or 0.03974706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 40,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,529 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 40,561.5962041. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,466.93024196 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,158,305.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

