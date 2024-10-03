zkSync (ZK) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

zkSync (ZK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. zkSync has a market capitalization of $436.55 million and $71.31 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, zkSync has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12799325 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $79,849,689.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

