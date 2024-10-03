Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $875,952.10

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Decred has a market cap of $184.08 million and $875,952.10 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.25 or 0.00018538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,231.44 or 0.39917176 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,357,526 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

