Doliver Advisors LP Sells 70 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

