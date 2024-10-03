BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,864 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.