BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,864 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
