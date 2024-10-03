Doliver Advisors LP Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

