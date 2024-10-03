IMPACTfolio LLC Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. CBRE Group makes up 0.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,576,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.