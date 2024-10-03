Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

