Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

AMD stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

