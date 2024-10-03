Paragon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $488.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

