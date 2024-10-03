Davis Capital Management Has $49,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

