American National Bank & Trust Has $12.78 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 154,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.