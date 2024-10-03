Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

