HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.30. HUYA shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 298,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 526.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

