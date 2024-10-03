American National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

