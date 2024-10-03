First Community Trust NA Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

