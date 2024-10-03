Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,573,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $475.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.81. The firm has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

