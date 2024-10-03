Cavalry Management Group LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 3.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.