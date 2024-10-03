Creekside Partners Acquires Shares of 7,702 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,188,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,361 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.