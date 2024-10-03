Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

