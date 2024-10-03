Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $5,436,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

