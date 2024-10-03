Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,505,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

