Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

