Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 21,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

