Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.