Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

