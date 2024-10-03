Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $60,368,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,542,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $17,658,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $794.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

