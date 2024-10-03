Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 35,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 404,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Cosan Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
