Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 35,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 404,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Cosan Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cosan by 339.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.