Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.44. 53,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 333,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.