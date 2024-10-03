ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 2.3%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.26 and last traded at $66.26. Approximately 2,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 65,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

