Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 4.1%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 707,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,044,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 369,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

