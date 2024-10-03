InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Up 2.1%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.13. 161,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 369,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Compass Point raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 289.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

