ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.45 and last traded at $120.35. Approximately 49,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 486,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,399,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

