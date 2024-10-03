Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. 194,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,666,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.