Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.45

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,678.29 or 0.99786078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.4684913 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $4,085,025.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.