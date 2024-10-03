Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $650.80 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $650.80 million and approximately $46.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00522188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00232486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00072668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,767,387,923 coins and its circulating supply is 45,054,300,849 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

