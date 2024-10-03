DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,261.04 or 0.39897536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

