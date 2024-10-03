Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $444.69 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.94 billion and approximately $444.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $24.47 or 0.00040235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,396,112 coins and its circulating supply is 406,393,012 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

