tomiNet Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04149856 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,685,424.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

