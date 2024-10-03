Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $240.25 million and $13.48 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,658,357 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

