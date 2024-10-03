Brett (BRETT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.10 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Brett has a total market cap of $792.04 million and $33.10 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08435323 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $40,313,904.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

