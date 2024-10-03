Node AI (GPU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $52.16 million and $1.08 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.54126757 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $980,634.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

