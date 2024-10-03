Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.04 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $70.04 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001251 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,843,740 coins and its circulating supply is 183,843,770 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.