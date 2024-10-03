2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 234,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 234,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,271.40.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 458,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,962.45.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Erdene Resource Development stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.70. 290,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$244.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.58. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.