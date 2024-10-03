Emprise Bank Takes $211,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $152.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.