Dentgroup LLC Sells 469 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,688,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

