M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1,025.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.